Pacer Mohammed Shami picked former international batter Shikhar Dhawan when asked about Team India's funniest player in a recent interview. For roughly a decade, both Shami and Dhawan played together for the Indian national team. While Dhawan rendered his services as an opener across formats, Shami handled the responsibility of leading the pace attack. Giving an instance of Dhawan's funny character, Shami revealed that the player would sometimes be extremely happy despite losing a match, which eventually lifted the mood of the dressing room.

"Shikhar is very funny. He does those things. Say we lost a match, everyone comes and sits in the change room. Shikhar wants to do something different. He will just laugh very loudly. If I ask why are you laughing, he says because we lost. He does such things. Anytime, he will stand on the table and start dancing to Punjabi music. These things create that atmosphere in the dressing room. We also enjoy it because winning and losing keep happening. When you are playing the whole year, you will win and lose. All these things are there. But no one then goes into a very sad mood in the dressing room," the pacer said on cricketnextofficial.

In the same interview, Shami also talked about his first interaction with his India teammates after joining the side. He revealed that Yuvraj Singh asked him to stand on a chair and give a speech. The pacer got nervous and could only give a brief introduction.

"The first time I joined the Indian team, I did not know how things were. There was a team meeting a day before the game. When I walked in through the door and looked around, there was not one name that had not come in my dream. I just sat quietly. Yuvraj Singh asked me to stand on the chair. What can you tell him? So I did that. He told me to give a speech. I had forgotten everything after seeing all the names. I could not say much. I just told my name and where I was from. I could not say more than that as I could not remember anything," Shami said.

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