Virat Kohli and company are on cloud nine after a terrific 318-run victory over the West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series. The team ticked all boxes, both in batting and bowling, to leave the West Indies defeated within four days in Antigua. After an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series, Virat Kohli and his boys are chilling out on the seas around the Caribbean islands as they take some time off. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma , who is accompanying husband Virat Kohli on his West Indies tour, also joined the boys for a boat party.

KL Rahul took to Twitter to share a picture in which Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, R Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal along with him could be seen having fun. As they pose all smiles for the camera, Rahul captioned the picture, "Endless blues."

Endless blues pic.twitter.com/WigHnr7e5b — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 27, 2019

R Ashwin also shared the same picture with an elaborated caption, informing tweeple about the mesmeric location. "Seaside plus sunset is a deadly combination," he wrote.

Seaside plus sunset is a deadly combinationpic.twitter.com/u7YpSQR9db — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2019

Eyeing a clean sweep, India will take on the West Indies in the second and final Test, beginning from August 30, in Jamaica. India have thumped the West Indies 3-0 in the T20I series and emerged victorious 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.