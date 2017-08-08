 
Anil Kumble Gets His Dues Post Acrimonious Exit

Updated: 08 August 2017 20:12 IST

Kumble had controversially quit two days after the Champions Trophy final loss against Pakistan.

Anil Kumble has been paid his dues of close to Rs 1 crore by the BCCI © AFP

Anil Kumble has been paid his dues of close to Rs 1 crore by the BCCI, marking a closure to his acrimonious episode as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. The BCCI made the disclosure on its official website as part of a monthly exercise of publishing payments above Rs 25 lakh. Kumble was paid approximately Rs 48.75 lakh each as "professional fees" for May and June, the Board has claimed.

Kumble had controversially quit two days after the Champions Trophy final loss against Pakistan in London in June, calling his partnership with captain Virat Kohli "untenable". Ravi Shastri, whom Kumble had replaced, was called back to the national team as the new head coach till the 2019 World Cup.

Shastri beat the likes of Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody for the high-profile job.

India pacer Ishant Sharma, who is no more a regular in the Test squad, was also paid close to Rs 1 crore.

The prize money of Rs 45 lakh each too was released to the members of Indian women's cricket team, which finished runner-up to England in the ICC World Cup final.

One time benefit payment of Rs 35 lakh each was released to former India cricketers including Vivek Razdan, Sarandeep Singh, Salil Ankola, Reetinder Sodhi, Yograj Singh and Robin Singh.



