Andre Russell Announces Arrival Of First Baby, Reveals Gender In Style. Watch

West Indies' all-rounder Andre Russell on Tuesday announced the news that he and his wife Jassym Lora are expecting their first baby, calling it "another blessing" in his life. The 31-year-old Jamaican cricketer also revealed the gender of the baby in a unique way during a party. In a video posted by Andre Russell on Instagram, Jassym Lora can be seen throwing an underarm ball to the batsman, who smashed it to make it burst into pink smoke. "So it's #GIRL, another blessing in my life it didn't matter if it was a girl or a boy, all am asking God for is a healthy baby #babyrussell," Andre Russell captioned the video on Instagram.
The video invited heartwarming congratulatory messages from people from cricket fraternity and fans.
"Where was my invitation. Congrats bro..another lucky girl," West Indies star Chris Gayle replied to Russell's post.
"Wishing a safe pregnancy and successful delivery," Carlos Braithwaite commented.
Daren Sammy joined in saying: "Congratulations champ wishing the wifey a healthy pregnancy @ar12russell".
"Girls rule the world bro...blessings," Samuel Badree said.
Russell last played for the West Indies in the World Cup 2019, during which he suffered a knee injury. After that, he missed out the three-match T20 International series against India.
Russell was named in the original 14-member squad for the first and second matches, subject to him passing a fitness assessment prior to the series.
The all-rounder experienced some discomfort while playing in the GT20 tournament in Canada and informed the interim selection panel of his unavailability for the home series.
In Russell's absence, the West Indies suffered a 0-3 loss to India in the Caribbean.