New Zealand's vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite on Wednesday called time on her decorated cricketing career, which spanned 15 years. NZs most capped women's ODI player called off her career after not being offered an annual New Zealand Cricket playing contract for the 2022-23 season. Satterthwaite was the captain of the New Zealand team in 2018 and 2019, she made her international debut in 2007 and continued on to play 111 T20Is and 145 ODIs. Satterthwaite reflected on a special career in the international game.

"It is with a degree of sadness that I announce my retirement from international cricket. It has been a tough few days after learning of NZC's decision to head in a new direction and contract some younger cricketers," Satterthwaite said in an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

"I am disappointed not to be receiving a contract and believe I still had more to offer, however, I respect NZC's decision and I wish the White Ferns all the best as they embark on an exciting winter of cricket, including the Commonwealth Games. I'll be supporting them all the way," she added.

Satterthwaite said she loved every minute of playing for her country, describing it as an incredible journey from which special memories, and lifelong friendships were made.

"To all my teammates past and present, coaches and support staff, I appreciate everything you've done to help me as a cricketer and make my time with the White Ferns special. I'm immensely proud of my journey with the White Ferns and especially taking the time away to give birth to our daughter, Grace, before returning to play international cricket," Satterthwaite said.

"I didn't know if I would ever make it back to the top level and I hope my story can inspire other mums and mums-to-be that it is possible to follow your career dreams and start a family," she said.

Satterthwaite was now looking forward to spending more time with Grace and her family, while also keeping her hand in cricket and giving back to the game that she said gave her so much.

"I want to acknowledge everyone at both NZC and the NZCPA for their guidance and support over the years. To see how the women's game has grown throughout my career makes me incredibly proud. It's exciting to think where it will continue to go in the years ahead," Satterthwaite further added.

Promoted

In T20I cricket, her 1784 runs are the third highest in New Zealand women's history, while she still has the best bowling figures of 6-17 against England.

But it is with the bat in hand that she will be best remembered, top-scoring at the 2016 T20 World Cup and hitting four successive ODI centuries in 2016-2017 - becoming only the second cricketer after Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara to achieve the feat.