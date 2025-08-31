India batter Rinku Singh has made a strong case for selection in the playing XI for the Asia Cup with a quickfire half-century for Meerut Mavericks in their Uttar Pradesh Premier League (UP T20 League) match against the Kashi Rudras in Lucknow. Rinku, whose place in the 15-man squad has come under the scanner, following the omissions of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, hammered an unbeaten 78 runs from just 48 balls with the help of four sixes and as many fours.

The Aligarh-born batter struggled to time the ball at first as he scored just seven runs off his first 20 delivery. However, he unleashed carnage of the next 28 balls to slam 71 runs.

Rinku, who had below-par season with the bat in IPL 2025, has been in blistering form in the UP T20 League. Earlier in the tournament, he had scored 57 runs from 27 balls against Lucknow Falcons on August 27 and an unbeaten 108 from 48 balls against Kashi Rudras on August 21.

The 27-year-old was one of the surprise picks in India's Asia Cup squad. He will face stiff competition from the likes of Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma for a place in India's final XI for the Asia Cup.

Rinku recently admitted that he was "afraid" he would miss the bus for the Asia Cup.

"I got motivated after I saw my name on the Asia Cup list. I didn't do well last year, and I felt that it was possible I would be left out. I was afraid. But the selectors showed trust in me and selected me, and that gave me a confidence boost. The innings that I played in the UP T20 League have boosted my confidence, and I will take that confidence there," Rinku said on RevSportz.

Rinku has been playing for KKR since Indian Premier League 2018. It is worth noting that he was the top-retention for the franchise ahead of IPL 2025 auction with a sum of Rs 13 crore.

However, Rinku's career graph has seen a bit a decline over the past two seasons. A low-key 2024 IPL, where he faced only 113 balls, and a similar 2025 season (134 balls) hinted at a reduced role.

(With ANI Inputs)