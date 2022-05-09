Experienced batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who was left out of India's last Test series against Sri Lanka, has been in terrific form in the ongoing County Championship. In four matches, he has crossed the 100-run mark four times, including two double-centuries and an unbeaten 170. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to praise the batter's form and said he has taken the right approach after being dropped from the national team. "What do great players do when out of India team? Knock the selectors' doors with 100s and 200s like Pujara," Kaif tweeted on Sunday.

"Away from IPL glamour, a simple 'forget me not' message," he added.

Pujara, playing for Sussex, began the County Championship Division 2 season on a poor note, falling for six in the first innings against Derbyshire. However, he went on to hit an unbeaten 201 in the second essay to help his team get a draw.

He followed his brilliant debut up with a knock of 109 even as his team fell to defeat against Worcestershire.

In his third match, against Durham, he hit 203 to help Sussex earn another draw.

Then, against Middlesex, he hit an unbeaten 170 in the second innings but it went in vain as the opposition chased down the 370-run target to register a 7-wicket win against Sussex.

Pujara has played 95 Tests for India so far, scoring 6713 runs.