Amid Ball-Tampering Saga, Video Surfaces Of Cameron Bancroft Allegedly Pocketing Sugar During Ashes Series

Cameron Bancroft was caught red-handed by television cameras altering the condition of the cricket ball by using a foreign object during the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town. Australian skipper Steve Smith along with Bancroft, in an explosive press conference, admitted to ball-tampering charges. The stunning revelations have plunged the country's cricket in crisis with Smith and vice-captain David Warner stepping down from their respective posts. More trouble seems to be brewing for the Australians and in particular Bancroft after a video surfaced on social media, which showed him appearing to allegedly pouring sugar into his pocket.