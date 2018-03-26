Amid Ball-Tampering Saga, Video Surfaces Of Cameron Bancroft Allegedly Pocketing Sugar During Ashes Series

Cameron Bancroft was caught red-handed by television cameras altering the condition of the cricket ball by using a foreign object during the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town. Australian skipper Steve Smith along with Bancroft, in an explosive press conference, admitted to ball-tampering charges. The stunning revelations have plunged the country's cricket in crisis with Smith and vice-captain David Warner stepping down from their respective posts. More trouble seems to be brewing for the Australians and in particular Bancroft after a video surfaced on social media, which showed him appearing to allegedly pouring sugar into his pocket.
The video immediately went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms.
Here's Cameron Bancroft appearing to put sugar in his pocket against England in January... pic.twitter.com/ju6W47PECc— David Coverdale (@dpcoverdale) March 24, 2018
According to reports in the English media, the incident reportedly took place during the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
It is not conclusive what the sugar was used for, however, South African skipper Faf du Plessis was found guilty of ball-tampering in 2016 after sucking on mint before using his saliva to shine the ball during a Test match in Hobart.
Meanwhile, fans on Twitter were left fuming after the emergence of the latest Bancroft video with some England fans suggesting that the Australian opener could have used the coarse nature of raw sugar to scratch the ball.
His facial expression doesn't look like someone doing an innocent act— George Y (@rvpredv) March 26, 2018
Gets worse! Looks like the team were cheating through the #Ashes as well just strip them of the ashes and be done with it.— MOD (@matty_odonoghue) March 25, 2018
He couldn't look more guilty if it was another sachet of white powder— Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) March 24, 2018
Couldn't look more sheepish— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 24, 2018
@ginni_bb this makes there pressie even more outrageous as "we have never done anything like this before" not sure we can believe anything they say.— markdidcote (@utvhitman69) March 24, 2018
Mmmm a culture of cheating & winning at any cost !!— Dean Young (@bravedean) March 24, 2018
Serial offender!!! Interesting that he is handed role of shiner, or more scuffer, by Warner at key points of the innings. This is a team issue as no new cricketer in test cricket would assume the role without instruction— Mark Patterson (@MrP1709) March 25, 2018
Reverse the series— Robbie Smith (@RobbieCFCSmith) March 25, 2018
How long have they been #cheating for?? Seems it's endemic in the @CricketAus culture @ArwelClwyd @pauljones1981— Tom (@kopitetome) March 25, 2018
Literally can't believe what's going on— Farth (@JackRFarthing) March 25, 2018
I'd like to say I'm gobsmacked but I am no longer surprised! They do not deserve the ashes!— Kim Chapman (@KimChapman21) March 25, 2018
Bancroft on Sunday was fined 75 percent of his match fee and handed three demerit points for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct.
He admitted that he breached Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3." and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.