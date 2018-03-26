 
Amid Ball-Tampering Saga, Video Surfaces Of Cameron Bancroft Allegedly Pocketing Sugar During Ashes Series

Updated: 26 March 2018 16:22 IST

The new video of Cameron Bancroft has caused quite a stir on social media.

Cameron Bancroft allegedly poured sugar in his pockets during the 5th Ashes Test. © Twitter

Cameron Bancroft was caught red-handed by television cameras altering the condition of the cricket ball by using a foreign object during the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town. Australian skipper Steve Smith along with Bancroft, in an explosive press conference, admitted to ball-tampering charges. The stunning revelations have plunged the country's cricket in crisis with Smith and vice-captain David Warner stepping down from their respective posts. More trouble seems to be brewing for the Australians and in particular Bancroft after a video surfaced on social media, which showed him appearing to allegedly pouring sugar into his pocket.

The video immediately went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms.

According to reports in the English media, the incident reportedly took place during the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It is not conclusive what the sugar was used for, however, South African skipper Faf du Plessis was found guilty of ball-tampering in 2016 after sucking on mint before using his saliva to shine the ball during a Test match in Hobart.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter were left fuming after the emergence of the latest Bancroft video with some England fans suggesting that the Australian opener could have used the coarse nature of raw sugar to scratch the ball.

Bancroft on Sunday was fined 75 percent of his match fee and handed three demerit points for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

He admitted that he breached Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3." and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Steven Smith Cricket
Highlights
  • New video of Cameron Bancroft surfaces
  • Bancroft allegedly poured sugar in his pocket
  • The incident took place during the fifth Ashes Test
