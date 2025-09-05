South Africa youngster Dewald Brevis has shed light on his short stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. Brevis, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, was signed as an injury replacement for pacer Gurjapneet Singh. The 22-year-old was quick to make his mark in yellow, 225 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180 in six games. In a recent interaction, Brevis described his time at CSK as a career-shaping experience.

He also reflected on sharing the dressing room with CSK icon MS Dhoni, while revealing that the former captain always made himself available to teammates.

"I always tell people it was an amazing experience...The one thing I can say about MS is how humble he is as a person-that really stood out for me. Off the field, the time he gives to players and people is special," Brevis told AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel.

Brevis revealed he often spoke to Dhoni about cricket and his life outside of it.

"His door is always open. If he's sleeping, that's the only time it's closed. I've often found myself in his room, just sitting there, chatting about cricket or his hobbies. Everyone knows what he does on the field and at training, but off the field he's just as inspiring. I really enjoyed my time there," he added.

Brevis revelation on Dhoni comes after Yograj Singh, father of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, criticised the legendary wicketkeeper, saying that he treated "people like s***" when he was the captain.

During the same discussion, Brevis, fondly nicknamed 'Baby AB', says being compared to former Proteas captain de Villiers has always been a privilege rather than a burden.

"That's where (Under-19 World Cup 2022) a friend of mine, when I got the 50 against India, held a little board with 'Baby AB' written on it. Ever since, I have been telling people that it has never been a burden and never have I felt pressure, because for me it was one of the most special things. I have always looked up to you (De Villiers), always idolised you and still learn so much from you. Just being compared, I saw it as a huge privilege," said Brevis while speaking on De Villiers' YouTube channel.

(With ANI Inputs)