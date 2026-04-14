New Zealand's women's cricket team captain Amelia Kerr has won the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for March after her heroics with both bat and ball against Zimbabwe and South Africa, according to the ICC website. After being handed the captaincy reins of the white-ball sides from Sophie Devine, Kerr performed impressively with both bat and ball. During the ODI series against Zimbabwe at home, she claimed 16 wickets in just three matches, including a career-best spell of 7/34.

She also made a valuable impact with the bat, finishing as the third-highest run-scorer in the ODI series with 140 runs in three matches at an average of 46.67 during the month.

Kerr carried her form into the T20I series against South Africa, playing a key role in the White Ferns' 4-1 triumph in a five-match series. She amassed 276 runs, with her exceptional performances also earning her the No.1 spot in the ICC Women's T20I all-rounder rankings.

The all-rounder reflected on her achievement, highlighting how her performances contributed significantly to New Zealand's strong team effort. Kerr said it was a special month for the White Ferns, expressing that the standout aspect was the team's selflessness, belief and overall strong performances throughout the month.

"It's been a special month for the White Ferns. It's always nice to be able to contribute to wins for your country but seeing the way the whole team has played, the selflessness and the belief is what has been the highlight for me this past month," she said as quoted by the ICC website.

Kerr's contributions, both as a captain and as an all-rounder, will prove pivotal in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England from June 12 as New Zealand brace to defend the title.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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