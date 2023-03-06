Shakib Al Hasan put in a fine all-round performance as Bangladesh pulled off a consolation 50-run win in the third one-day international against England in Chittagong on Monday.

Shakib top-scored with 75 to guide Bangladesh to 249 runs and then claimed 4-35 to help the home side bowl out England for 196 in 43.1 overs, ending the series 1-2.

This was England's last scheduled ODI until September 8 and gave the defending champions useful practice on tricky South Asian pitches ahead of the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Ebadot Hossain and Taijul Islam played their part in the win with 2-38 and 2-52 and Mushfiqur and Najmul chipped in with 70 and 53 runs respectively with the bat.

Bangladesh had England reeling on 55-3 with quick strikes after Jason Roy and Philip Salt put on 54 runs for the opening stand.

Player-of-the-match Shakib broke the stand with Salt going for 35 before bowling out Roy for 19 in his next over.

In between his two wickets, Ebadot handed Dawid Malan a duck.

James Vince and Sam Curran staged a recovery with a 49-run stand for the fourth wicket before they were removed by Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz respectively.

Bangladesh then took full control of the game once Taijul had skipper Jos Buttler out leg-before for 26.

Taijul also bowled Adil Rashid before Shakib returned for his final spell to dismiss debutant Rehan Ahmed.

Mehidy took a low catch at midwicket as Shakib completed 300 ODI wickets, the first Bangladeshi to do so.

Shakib thought he had his fifth five-wicket haul in ODI after Jofra Archer was given out lbw but the decision was reversed on review.

Mustafizur ended the fight of Chris Woakes, who made 34 runs, in the next over to end the contest.

Archer earlier picked up 3-35, Adil Rashid 2-21 and Curran 2-51 as England bowled out Bangladesh, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, in 48.5 overs.

Curran struck early, handing opener Liton Das a duck in the very first over before he dismissed Tamim Iqbal for 11.

Najmul and Mushfiqur shared a 98-run partnership for the third wicket to steady Bangladesh's innings before the former was run out by Buttler.

Rashid bowled Mushfiqur and Archer ended Shakib's 71-ball innings in the penultimate over, wrapping up Bangladesh's innings the next ball.

England handed an ODI debut to 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan, who finished with a modest 1-62.

The two teams will now play a three-match Twenty20 international series, with the first match scheduled for March 9 in Chittagong.

