The competition for places in the Indian team doesn't seem to be easing even as some of the senior stars bid goodbye to the game. No matter the format, it's as tough as ever to seal a spot in the Indian team. Mukesh Kumar, who became a 3-format player for India on the tour of West Indies last year, sent a loud and clear message to the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee with a brilliant show in domestic competitions. First Duleep Trophy and then the Irani Cup, Mukesh has been knocking on the selectors' doors for a while.

In the Duleep Trophy campaign, Mukesh claimed 15 wickets for India B, the second-highest in the tournament, at 28.60, with two four-wicket hauls. In the recently-concluded Iran Cup clash against Mumbai, the medium pacer picked up a 5-wicket haul for the Rest of India team.

"I was primarily focusing on this game, how to plan a wicket, how to justify the faith that the captain has shown in me," Mukesh told Sportstar after his exemplary show in the Irani Cup.

On the team selection matter, Mukesh feels he will be called up for the Indian team if he deserves to be. "Selection and all will keep happening. If I have done well and am deserving, I will definitely be selected. There will be many more opportunities to perform in other matches as well."

"Actually, playing for India was the only target that I had set for myself. Once I achieved it, I have realised playing in each of the other countries is going to be a matter of pride," he said.

Mukesh has put in the required work to be selected as a backup pacer for Australia tour. With Mohammed Shami taking time to be fully fit, Mukesh could be a backup option.

"From what I have heard, wickets are helpful for pacers, with pace and bounce to offer. I have obviously been thinking of bowling there and doing my best should I get an opportunity," he said.