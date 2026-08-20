Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane sparked a laughing riot inside a studio after he impersonated legendary all-rounder Ravi Shastri, amid the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Rahane, who retired from all forms of cricket last month, left everyone in the studio, including former India cricketers Ajay Jadeja and Mohammad Kaif, in splits with his apt mimicry of Shastri. Rahane, who played the better part of his career when Shastri was head coach of the Indian team, revealed how the 64-year-old would give dressing room speeches.

"Guys, it's time. It's time. The game is on. Let them feel the heat. We are dominating. Just go out there and enjoy your game," Rahane said in a viral video, while also impersonating Shastri's expressions.

Jinks mimicking Ravi Shastri was NOT on our bingo card!



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Meanwhile, Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats through an emotional video shared on Instagram, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning nearly two decades.

In Tests, Rahane played 85 matches and 144 innings, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50. In ODIs, he has featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63.

In T20Is, he has played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29. Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches.

His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1.

Rahane also led India to a crucial Test win against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017.

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