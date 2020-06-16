Ajinkya Rahane, India's Test vice-captain, shared a picture on Instagram with opener Rohit Sharma where he asked fans to complete the conversation between them. In his post, Rahane mentioned that he will share the best replies on his Instagram story after which fans flooded the post with their comments. "Fill these and I'll share the best one on my story," Rahane captioned his post. While most of the replies were funny, one that stood out among all was of their teammate Shikhar Dhawan. "Rohit - eh bidu muuh mein kya bhara hua hai. Ajinkya - masala," wrote Dhawan, using several face with tears of joy emojis.

Other than Dhawan's reply, some of the fans also came up with their unique responses, evoking laughter. "Rohit: what will you do in lockdown? Rahne: (mmmm thinking)....," commented one fan.

"Rohit : who is u r fav me or virat Rahane : chahal," wrote another user. "Rohit: Kanda poha or Vada paav? Ajinkya: jo tu khila de," read one reply.

"Rohit = Bhai ya corona kb khatam hoga ajinkya = pata nhi Bhai," a user commented.

"Rohit - 100 run banna dia party kab de raha hai ....... Ajinkya -bhai party kya hota ha?" wrote one user.

With coronavirus cases in India on the rise, nobody knows when the sporting events will resume in the country. Mumbai is one of the worst COVID-19 affected cities in the country and Rohit and Rahane both live there, making it even more difficult for them to restart training as and when it resumes.

Promoted

The cricketers who otherwise are busy travelling from one place to another playing cricket have now got plenty of free time on their hands and they have made most of the opportunity spending times with their loved ones.

The players have also embraced the social media more than before, interacting with their fans and fellow cricketers. Every now and then players pull each other's leg while being away from cricket, and Dhawan's reply on Rahane's post was a classic example of that.