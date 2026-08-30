Sanju Samson endured a rollercoaster ride before ultimately becoming the hero of India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. The wicket-keeper batter was dropped from India's playing XI on the eve of the campaign due to poor form, but later earned his spot back and went on to win the 'Player of the Tournament' award. In a recent interview, India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed the difficulty in informing Samson about the decision to drop him. Suryakumar also shared that Samson's response caught him by surprise.

Samson's poor run of form in India's five-match series against New Zealand ahead of the World Cup led to him being dropped for Ishan Kishan.

"We were on the bus, and I told him that it was going to be difficult with how it was going. He told me just one thing: do whatever you feel is right to make this team win the World Cup," Suryakumar revealed, in an interview with former India cricketer Aakash Chopra.

Suryakumar was left positively surprised by Samson's reaction to being dropped.

"He said he is there whenever I need him, and he will prepare as if he was going to play. I gained a lot of confidence hearing that. Aise bhi log hote hain life mein (There are people like this too)," the former India captain shared.

Suryakumar - who incidentally was dropped from the squad himself after the T20 World Cup triumph - further revealed how he'd promised to back Samson in the past.

"That was my toughest call because I knew that he was a good person. We went to Sri Lanka in 2024, and he did not score a lot of runs there. He asked me what he should do. We were playing the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur. I told him I had confidence in him and that the coach had shown it as well. I assured him that he would play the next seven matches, and even if he scored seven ducks, he would still play the eighth," Suryakumar said.

Samson returned to India's playing XI during the Super 8 stage and never looked back. He slammed 97* in India's must-win match against West Indies, and then followed it up with two scores of 89 in the semi-final and final.

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