Ahmed Shehzad has come under fire from fans on Twitter after asking for a TV review despite putting down a catch and picking the ball up from the ground. The incident took place in the final over of the Pakistan Cup match between Federal Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Fielding at deep mid-wicket, Ahmed Shehzad dropped a sitter with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa needing three runs to win off the last four balls. Inexplicably, the Pakistan batsman asked for the third umpire's decision despite replays clearly showing Shehzad dropping the catch.

Here is a clip of the video that has gone viral on social media.

Fans on Twitter were left fuming and slammed Ahmed Shehzad for repeating his past mistakes.

Oh lord, he did something similar against Sri Lanka. He must be related to Umar Akmal, both of them don't have a brain between them. — Noddy1988 (@ToxicKebab) April 3, 2019

What an actor though — Prachi | CSK (@PrachiNotDesai) April 3, 2019

This man is really doesn't deserve to play cricket instead he should play Gilli Danda — Atul Magdum (@Imatulmagdum17) April 4, 2019

@anwarthaker1 @Fakhar_Ul_Islam @Lutfislam he needs third umpire to say that he DROOPED the damn catch lolll — Mohammad NaeemFarooq (@jadooger) April 4, 2019

If he is doing this with camera on, think how many batsmen' career he impacted with his cheatings in domestic matches. — Shalin Desai (@shalindesai2006) April 4, 2019

He literally pick the ball up off the ground and then asked for a review..... I think I've seen it all now. — Noddy1988 (@ToxicKebab) April 3, 2019

Actually he forgot that we are in 2019 not in stone age and this is not a gully Cricket This is bloody Cricket Ground covered with cameras —(@JoCkKeRrR) April 3, 2019

Very honest man Mr. Ahmed Shahzad. He thought perhaps grass is a part of his trousers — Abdul Rafey (@12th_knight) April 4, 2019

Aise cheating karne main purana Paapi hai ye — Chowkidar Girish (@girishkurane) April 4, 2019

A fan even put a video of Shehzad doing something similar while playing for the Pakistan national team.

Honesty level Here is another one .pic.twitter.com/UlmQ8r7Fqr — K L RAHUL (@SirKLRahul) April 3, 2019

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa went on to win the match by three wickets and with two balls remaining. Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz was given the Man of the Match award for his figures of 5/52 that helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowl out Federal Areas for 269 in 45.3 overs.

Ahmed Shehzad, who had opened the innings for Federal Areas, was the third highest scorer for his team, hitting 56 off 60 balls.

There was more bad news for Ahmed Shehzad on Thursday with the right-hander's name absent from Pakistan's list of 23 probables for their World Cup 2019 squad.

Other notable exclusions from the list of probables also included 2015 World Cup hero Wahab Riaz and Umar Akmal.

Pakistan are scheduled to travel to England on April 23. They will play a five-match ODI series against the hosts before moving on to the World Cup, which will be played in England and Wales from May 30.