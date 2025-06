The stage is set for an epic comeback as AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, and Hashim Amla headline a formidable South Africa Champions squad for the World Championship of Legends 2025. Cricket fans are in for a nostalgic thrill as these legends reunite to lead a powerful team bursting with match-winners and fan favorites. Joining them are dynamic names like Albie Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, and Aaron Phangiso, promising a thrilling mix of experience, power, and precision that South African cricket is known for.

AB de Villiers said, "There's nothing like playing for South Africa. Being back with this group of legends, in front of fans who've always supported us, is truly special. WCL is a celebration of cricket's spirit-and we're here not just to participate, but to compete and ultimately to win."

Amandeep Singh, Founder of Game Changers & Owner of South Africa Champions, shared, "This squad is crafted to ignite passion and inspire fans worldwide. Legends like AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, and JP Duminy carry a legacy that echoes across generations. We are truly honoured to have them lead our campaign in WCL 2025, and we are confident the South Africa Champions will set the tournament ablaze."

Harry Singh, Co-Owner of South Africa Champions, shared, "It's a privilege to bring these legends back together. The South Africa Champions represent everything that's bold, competitive, and passionate about the sport. We're not just playing-we're making history again."

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO of the World Championship of Legends, said, "WCL is about reliving greatness, and no team reflects that better than South Africa Champions. With AB de Villiers back on the field and players like Hashim Amla and Chris Morris alongside him, fans can expect world-class cricket and unforgettable moments."

Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the World Championship of Legends is a premier global T20 league that brings together the sport's most iconic names. Merging nostalgia with elite competition, WCL is where legends come home and new memories are made-on and off the field.

