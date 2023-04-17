The twist in the tale involving Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly does not seem to end. After a recent IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals, where ex-India captain Ganguly is working as 'Director of Cricket', and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, several visuals went viral, which led to social media users pointing out that the duo might be avoiding each other. However, no official response has come from either side regarding the speculation that has been doing the rounds after the visuals emerged. In one of the videos, with players and staff of both the teams lined up for doing customary post-match handshakes, Ganguly can be seen jumping the queue as DC coach Ricky Ponting was talking to Virat Kohli.

Several Twitter users thought that the duo was deliberately avoiding each other.

Saurav Ganguly ignored Virat Kohli and Walk off where you can see Kohli turned back to see Dada



Once again Dada showed Virat Kohli his place pic.twitter.com/AphU0U3IMO — R e t i r e d (@Sense_detected_) April 15, 2023

Then, two other videos emerged which got the internet saying that Kohli was staring at Ganguly's direction.

The way Virat Kohli looked at ganguly pic.twitter.com/pLoAzyn9EI — itz_mksoni25 (@_itz_mksoni25) April 17, 2023



Ganguly and Kohli have some sort of history. Kohli lost his position as the Indian cricket team captain when Ganguly was the BCCI president. Reportedly, this might have been the cause the friction between the two. However, there has never been any official response from the cricketers regarding the same.

Now, it has come to light that the duo does not follow each other on Instagram any more. After reports said that Kohli had unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram after the IPL match, now it can be seen that Ganguly too is not following Kohli.

Sourav Ganguly, has over three million followers on Instagram, and follows 106 people. Kohli is not among them. Kohli on the other hand, has over 246 million followers on Instagram, and follows 276 persons. Ganguly is not among them.