After MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar Now A Biopic On Woman Cricketer Jhulan Goswami

Updated: 19 September 2017 16:02 IST

Inspired by the success of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar's biopics, world's leading wicket-taker in women's ODI cricket, Jhulan Goswami's life will now be portrayed on celluloid.

A biopic on Jhulan Goswami soon might be on the cards © AFP

Inspired by the success of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar's biopics, world's leading wicket-taker in women's ODI cricket, Jhulan Goswami's life will now be portrayed on celluloid. Tentatively titled, 'Chakdaha Express' the biopic will trace the journey of Jhulan from her hometown in Nadia district to Lord's where India narrowly lost out on the women's World Cup final to England. The movie will be made in Hindi and director Susanta Das said they will start the scripting soon and the shoot will begin in April next year.

"Shooting will be held from Chakdaha to Lord's," Das who directed 2012 Bengali movie 'Asche Bochor Abar Hobe', told PTI at Fanattic Sports Museum in New Town today.

Without announcing the names, the director said they have shortlisted a few tall Bollywood actors to play the role of Jhulan.

"I cannot tell you the names as they are yet to be signed. But we are in talks with leading Bollywood actresses," he said.

The director hoped that it would inspire many youngsters.

"We have seen MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar's biopics. But this will be the first biopic on women's cricket," Das said.

"We will send our crew to wherever Jhulan has played. The focus will be her journey, the odds she overcame since she was 10. Hope it will inspire and motivate millions of youngsters. It's about chasing your dream," he concluded.

