 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

After Ashish Nehra Announces Retirement, Twitter Turns Emotional

Updated: 12 October 2017 12:29 IST

With ICC not slotting any World T20 in 2018, Nehra apparently told the team management that it is only fair that performing juniors have a longer rope.

After Ashish Nehra Announces Retirement, Twitter Turns Emotional
Nehra won't play even in the Indian Premier League's next season. © AFP

Veteran speedster Ashish Nehra has decided to retire from international cricket after the first Twenty20 match against New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, his home ground, on November 1. The 38-year-old, who is part of the T20 squad for the ongoing Australia series, did not feature in the playing XI in the first two T20I matches. According to a senior BCCI official privy to the development, the 38-year-old intimated his decision to head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli.

With ICC not slotting any World T20 in 2018, Nehra apparently told the team management that it is only fair that performing juniors have a longer rope.

Nehra is often the subject of social media jokes and memes. However, as soon as the news of his retirement trickled in Twitter turned emotional.

It is understood that Nehra won't play even in the Indian Premier League's next season. Making his India debut back in 1999 under Mohammed Azharuddin, Nehra has so far played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 26 T20 Internationals for the country. He has picked 44 Test wickets, besides 157 ODI and 34 T20 scalps.

The Kotla T20 will give Nehra a chance to finish his injury-plagued career at his home ground.

He is best remembered for his 6 for 23 against England at Durban in the 2003 World Cup, a match he played despite being unwell and frequently throwing up in between his overs.

He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad with a match-turning performance in the semi-final against Pakistan. He missed the final due to a finger fracture.

It is learnt that a few IPL franchises want Nehra as their bowling coach-cum-mentor as his expertise and knowledge with white ball is considered to be unparalleled.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket Ashish Nehra
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Nehra will play his last international match on November 1
  • Nehra's last international match will be against New Zealand
  • Nehra won't play in the IPL as well
Related Articles
Why Ashish Nehra Won't Play in The Indian Premier League After International Retirement
Why Ashish Nehra Won't Play in The Indian Premier League After International Retirement
Ashish Nehra Set To Retire From International Cricket On November 1
Ashish Nehra Set To Retire From International Cricket On November 1
Mitchell Johnson Brutally Trolled For Twitter Banter Involving Ashish Nehra
Mitchell Johnson Brutally Trolled For Twitter Banter Involving Ashish Nehra
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.