 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

1st T20I: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran Power Afghanistan To Five-Wicket Win Against Ireland

Updated: 21 February 2019 23:22 IST

All-rounder Mohammad Nabi was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round performance.

1st T20I: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran Power Afghanistan To Five-Wicket Win Against Ireland
Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran put together an unbeaten 86-run partnership for the sixth-wicket. © Twitter

Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran stitched an unbeaten 86-run stand for the sixth-wicket as Afghanistan registered a five-wicket win against Ireland in the first T20 International in Dehradun. All-rounder Mohammad Nabi was unbeaten on 49 runs off 40 balls as Afghanistan chased down the small target with four balls to spare and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Nabi struck five boundaries and a six in his entertaining knock. On the other hand, number seven batsman Zadran contributed with an unbeaten knock of 40 runs. Zadran's 36-ball knock was decorated by three boundaries and a six.

Earlier, Nabi and fellow spinner Rashid Khan took two wickets each to restrict Ireland to 132 for six.

Afghanistan were in trouble after being reduced to 50/5 but the left-right batting pair of Nabi and Zadran ensured their team's eighth consecutive T20 win over Ireland. 

Ireland's pace spearhead Boyd Rankin took two wickets but gave away 39 runs in his four overs.

Earlier Ireland recovered from a precarious 65 for six to bolster their total after electing to bat first in Afghanistan's adopted home ground.

George Dockrell, who made 34, and wicketkeeper-batsman Stuart Poynter, who scored 31, put on an unbeaten 67-run stand.

Khan, the world's top-ranked T20 bowler, weaved his magic in his very first over, taking two wickets in the space of three deliveries as Ireland slipped to 65 for six in the 12th over.

The batting duo played the Afghanistan spinners with aplomb and then counter-attacked in the last five overs to get 47 runs from the final 30 deliveries.

Nabi returned an impressive 2/16 in four overs of off-spin.

The second match will be played on Saturday in Dehradun.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Mohammad Nabi Rashid Khan Khurram Shahzad Najibullah Zadran George Dockrell Boyd Rankin Afghanistan Ireland Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Afghanistan registered a five-wicket win against Ireland
  • All-rounder Mohammad Nabi remained unbeaten on 49 runs
  • Afghanistan take 1-0 lead in the three-match series
Related Articles
Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I Highlights: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran Lead Afghanistan To Five-Wicket Win Over Ireland
Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I Highlights: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran Lead Afghanistan To Five-Wicket Win Over Ireland
100 Days To World Cup 2019: Everything You Need To Know About The Mega Event
100 Days To World Cup 2019: Everything You Need To Know About The Mega Event
ICC Declares Warm-Up Fixtures For World Cup 2019
ICC Declares Warm-Up Fixtures For World Cup 2019
Rashid Khan Says Cricket Can Bring Smile On Faces Of People In Afghanistan
Rashid Khan Says Cricket Can Bring Smile On Faces Of People In Afghanistan
Rashid Khan To Play Big Bash League Match In Spite Of Father
Rashid Khan To Play Big Bash League Match In Spite Of Father's Death
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 18 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.