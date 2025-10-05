Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Highlights: Saif Hassan slammed an unbeaten half-century as Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in Sharjah to pull off a 3-0 sweep in their three-match T20I series. Saif, who received his maiden ODI callup for the upcoming ODI series against the same team, slammed 64 off 38 balls as Bangladesh completed the 144-run chase with two overs to spare. Earlier, Mohammad Saifuddin took 3/15 as Bangladesh restricted Afghanistsan to 143/9 in 20 overs. This was Bangladesh's first-ever 3-0 T20I series whitewash against Afghanistan. (Scorecard)