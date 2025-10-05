Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Highlights: Saif Hassan slammed an unbeaten half-century as Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in Sharjah to pull off a 3-0 sweep in their three-match T20I series. Saif, who received his maiden ODI callup for the upcoming ODI series against the same team, slammed 64 off 38 balls as Bangladesh completed the 144-run chase with two overs to spare. Earlier, Mohammad Saifuddin took 3/15 as Bangladesh restricted Afghanistsan to 143/9 in 20 overs. This was Bangladesh's first-ever 3-0 T20I series whitewash against Afghanistan. (Scorecard)
3rd T20I, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2025, Oct 05, 2025
Match Ended
AFG
143/9 (20.0)
BAN
144/4 (18.0)
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets
Topics mentioned in this article
AFG vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Updates
That is all from this game. Jaker Ali collects the trophy and joins his teammates for the victory celebration. A complete performance from Bangladesh and they can build on this series. Worrying signs for Afghanistan in the T20I circuit, but they don't have much time to ponder, as the ODI series is underway in a couple of days. The three-match ODI series kicks off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on the 8th of October. Join us at 10 am GMT and earlier for the build-up. Till then, cheers!
Jaker Ali, the captain of Bangladesh, says the players came back well after a disappointing Asia Cup. Tells that they have done a good job as a fielding side but so have the bowling and batting departments. Reckons the players are capable but need to believe and be more confident. Mentions before this series, they prepared a lot and he is happy with how the bunch has performed.
Rashid Khan, the skipper of Afghanistan! Starts by saying they played bad cricket and Bangladesh played outstanding cricket in all departments. Believes they were beaten 3-0 due to the poor effort in the field. Feels they haven't shown the intent they are famous for and feels they were defensive cricket in the past few series. Shares they need to work with the top order, as he feels the middle order has the firepower to put on a big score. Mentions there is no doubt about the skill but it's about the frame of mind going into the game and feels that is more important. Tells Bashir Ahmad and Abdullah Ahmadzai have done well in the domestic circuit, they have potential but need more opportunities and more time.
Nasum Ahmed wins the PLAYER OF THE SERIES AWARD. He says he has done well against New Zealand and Australia, as well as at home. Reckons the pitch was on the slower side and he used his variation and whatever was on offer.
Saif Hassan wins the PLAYER OF THE MATCH AWARD. He is happy to contribute to the team and hopes the team rides the momentum. Tells that for the last 2-3 months, he has been trying to play in this manner. Reckons the coach gave him a clear plan in this series and that helped him.
Presentation...
While their batters struggled, Afghanistan relied on their experienced bowlers and they delivered. However, Bashir Ahmad and Abdullah Ahmadzai went for plenty in a low-scoring game, which ultimately toppled their chances of avoiding a clean sweep. Credit to Bangladesh. They showed intent with the bat, not just in this game but throughout the series. The openers, after the first-match success, struggled in the next two games but with a moderate total to chase, Bangladesh needed someone to anchor the innings and Saif Hassan came to the fore. Losing Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain in consecutive deliveries put some pressure on Bangladesh but Saif Hassan showed good match awareness to hang in there and see the game off with a fine fifty to his name.
On a pitch that was on the slower side and had ample turn in it, Afghanistan managed just two wickets off their spinners. Only Mujeeb Ur Rahman was in the wickets column while Rashid Khan failed to pick up any wickets, and Mohammad Nabi wasn't used. However, we can't blame it on the Afghan bowlers as their batters once again fumbled to put on a score. In every game in the series, their batters struggled and today, the case was same.
A calm, composed innings from Saif Hassan has ensured a famous whitewash against Afghanistan. A complete performance from Bangladesh once again and they have deservingly hammered Afghanistan in this series.
SIX! JOB DONE! Abdullah Ahmadzai bowls it on a length and gives width outside off. Nurul Hasan flat bats it over extra-cover and it goes for a six. Bangladesh win by 6 wickets.
Abdullah Ahmadzai goes for the blockhole, on leg, Saif Hassan eases it to long on and rotates the strike.
Short of a good length and on off, Nurul Hasan plays it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
CHANCE! Touch fuller and on middle, was the off-cutter. Saif Hassan looks to slog but gets a leading edge to point where the fielder dives but it falls just short of him.
Bangs it short and outside off. Saif Hassan looks to pull but misses it.
SIX! Under 10 needed now! Abdullah Ahmadzai dishes out a shorter delivery, outside off. Saif Hassan pulls, he cue ends his shot but drills enough power behind it to deposit it over mid-wicket for a six.
Excellent from Azmatullah Omarzai! Ends with a dot! Pitches it up, just outside off. Nurul Hasan is drawn to push but misses it. Nurul Hasan just needs to give the strike to Saif Hassan here. Saif Hassan is striking so well!
A good length delivery, on top of off. Nurul Hasan plays it back to the bowler.
Azmatullah Omarzai gets a bit to reverse swing off the fullish length. Saif Hassan works it to point for a single.
Short of a length and around off, probably a slower delivery. Nurul Hasan mistimes his pull shot around square leg for a single. Good over so far from Azmatullah Omarzai.
This was in the slot, fuller length and around off. Nurul Hasan tries to heave it but misses.