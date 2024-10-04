One of the finest spinners in the game at present, Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan tied the nuptial knot as he got married on October 03. Rashid got married in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, with the wedding celebration videos taking social media by storm. The Afghan star, who is widely touted as the No. T20I spinner in the world had his wedding according to Pashtun customs. While many cricketers from the Afghanistan national cricket team attended his wedding, the picture and videos from his wedding venue created immense social media buzz.

Outside the hotel where Rashid's wedding took place, many people were seen roaming around while carrying guns. Here's the video:

Scenes outside the hotel which is hosting Rashid Khan's wedding in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/LIpdUYVZcA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 3, 2024

The wedding hall that will host Rashid Khan's wedding ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan today #ACA pic.twitter.com/FOM2GCkqZw — Afghan Cricket Association - ACA (@ACAUK1) October 2, 2024

Many Afghanistan stars took to social media to extend greetings to Rashid. Mohammad Nabi, one of the veterans in the Afghanistan team, was among the first ones to congratulate Rashid on taking the next step in his life.

"Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead. @rashidkhan_19," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead.@rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/fP1LswQHhr — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) October 3, 2024

Historical Night



Kabul is hosting the wedding ceremony of the prominent Afghan cricket star and our CAPTAIN Rashid Khan @rashidkhan_19



Rashid Khan and his three brother got married at same day.



Wishing him a and his thee brother happy and healthy life ahead! pic.twitter.com/YOMuyfMMXP — Afghan Atalan (@AfghanAtalan1) October 3, 2024

Black is the ultimate style statement. Congratulations Mr. Magician @rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/KlMYqzpJ32 — Wazhma Ayoubi (@WazhmaAyoubi) October 3, 2024

Rashid remains one of the finest cricketers of this generation, especially in T20I cricket. He holds multiple records to his name, including the fastest bowler to take 50 and 100 wickets. In the past, Rashid has also been ranked the No. 1 bowler in ICC T20I rankings.