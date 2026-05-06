Bangladesh players Towhid Hridoy, captain Litton Das, and bowlers Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful Islam have improved their positions in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings after performing well against New Zealand in a three-match T20I series at home. The series ended 1-1, with one match washed out. Even though there was no winner, several players delivered strong performances and moved up in the rankings. Hridoy, who was named Player of the Series, moved up two spots to 37th place among T20I batters after scoring 84 runs in two innings. Litton also improved slightly, moving up one place after scoring 26 runs in the final match in Mirpur.

India's Abhishek Sharma continues to hold the number one ranking despite not playing international cricket since March 9. Ishan Kishan remains in second place, just four points behind him. Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is placed at third position with a point difference of 23 with Kishan.

Among bowlers, Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan moved up one spot to 17th, while Shoriful Islam made a big jump of nine places to reach 54th. While

For New Zealand, Ben Sears climbed 10 spots to 51st, and Ish Sodhi moved up four places to joint 88th. Sodhi also became the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the shortest format as he completed 165 wickets and surpassed Tim Southee, who has 164 wickets to his name.

There were also some changes in the ODI rankings after a tri-series involving Nepal, Oman, and the UAE.

Oman opener Jatinder Singh moved up seven places to joint 65th among ODI batters. His teammate Shakeel Ahmed rose nine spots to 31st in the bowlers' rankings, making him one of the biggest movers.

Nepal also had something to celebrate, as Dipendra Singh Airee jumped 12 places to reach 31st among ODI all-rounders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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