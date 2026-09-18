India and Afghanistan will lock horns one final time in the ongoing Friendship Cup 2026 on Thursday when they face off in the third and final T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India lead the three-match series 2-0 in what has been a historic bilateral event, with Afghanistan hosting India on Indian soil. Ahead of the series finale, players from both teams, along with officials from their respective cricket boards, gathered under one roof at a special event, Koh-E-Zafar (Mountain of Triumph), in New Delhi, hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

India captain Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan were invited on stage for a light-hearted chat alongside their Afghanistan counterparts Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, and Gulbadin Naib.

During the event, Abhishek was asked to name an Indian cricketer who spends the most time in front of the mirror. However, instead of naming an Indian player, he mentioned his former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate and Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

"I am not sure about any Indian cricketers, but i feel among Afghanistan players, Fazalhaq Farooqi is the one. He spends a lot of time (looking himself in the mirror), looking at himself. Congratulations to him, he recently got married again," said Abhishek during a free-wheeling chat.

"As far as the Indian team is concerned, I feel it's Shivam Dube," he added.

Kishan was labelled the "biggest prankster in Indian cricket" by both Shreyas and Abhishek, while the world's No. 1 T20I batter was quick to point the finger at leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

The Afghanistan Premier League (APL) trophy was also on display during the evening, adding to the celebration of Afghanistan's cricketing journey. The growth of Afghan cricket in recent years is reflected in the launch of APL, highlighting the country's growing cricketing talent and the continued development of the sport. The league is slated to begin on 27 December 2026, with the upcoming season set to feature five teams.

The Event also saw the launch of the Suzuki Cup India - Japan trophy.

The 'Koh-e-Zafar' event comes ahead of the final T20I of the three-match series between India and Afghanistan, scheduled to be played on 17 September 2026.

(With ANI Inputs)

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