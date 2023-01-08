Suryakumar Yadav left everyone awestruck with his powerful century against Sri Lanka during the third T20I match in Rajkot on Saturday. The batter just took 51 balls to complete his unbeaten knock of 112 runs which was laced with nine sixes and seven fours. With this ton, the 32-year-old batter also brought up his third T20I century and joined the elite list of just 5 international batters who have scored three or more centuries in the format. The list is led by Rohit Sharma with a total of fours tons, followed by Australia's Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand's Colin Munro, Czech Republic's Sabawoon Davizi, and Suryakumar with three centuries each.

Suraykumar, who single-handedly took Team India to a comfortable victory in the series decider match on Saturday, is often compared to South Africa legend AB de Villiers because of the variations in his shots. However, former Pakistan spinner Dinesh Kaneria went a step ahead and compared Surya with the West Indies great Chris Gayle, who is known by the name of 'Universe boss'.

"The new Universe Boss is Suryakumar Yadav-the beast. Now what can I tell about this lad, even before I have said that a player like Suryakumar comes once in a lifetime. The innings which he played today, scoring 112 off 51, no one can replicate that. You can speak about ABD, Chris Gayle but even these two look pale in front of Surya. He has already eclipsed them and has taken T20 cricket to a whole new level,” said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

Coming to the match, Suryakumar displayed his unmatched superiority yet again in the shortest format with a scintillating hundred as India outplayed Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third T20I to secure a memorable series win in Rajkot on Saturday.

Surya struck a sensational 112 not-out off 51 balls for his third T20I century and fired India to an imposing 228 for five, making the job easier for his bowlers. He toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers throughout, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third century in the format.

The Indian bowlers then dominated as they skittled Sri Lanka for 137 to claim the series 2-1.

(With PTI Inputs)

