One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Virat Kohli truly seems to have entered a 'purple patch' in his career after a slump that lasted for more than two years. As the Indian cricket team looks to clinch the ICC World Test Championship final, Kohli poured his heart out, highlighting how tricky things were for him over the last couple of years. The off-field controversies surely had a role to play in the iconic batter's on-field struggles. But now, Virat is happy to be back to his best.

"I am very happy. I am in a very happy phase. A lot happened over the last couple of years. Lots of stuff off the field, more than on the field. Stuff that over a long period of time in a long career tends to happen. Mostly with everyone. Complications of playing the sport for a long period of time. But, I feel I am playing my best cricket again, over formats. And, I am just enjoying being out their with the bat in my hand and doing the job for the team," Kohli said in a video posted by the ICC.

The 34-year-old said that he takes 'a lot of pride' in doing the job for his team, not just now but also under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, himself and at present, Rohit Sharma.

"I love to do the job for the team. It's something I've taken a lot of pride in, firstly under MS Dhoni's captaincy then my own captaincy and now under Rohit Sharma."

"The fact that I am getting to enjoy the game all over again and not have that extra baggage on me is making me really excited and happy," he added.

Advertisement

As the World Test Championship final heads into the 5th day, Kohli (batting on 44) would be key for the Indian team that is up against the mighty Australians.