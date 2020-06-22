The Indian cricket fraternity led by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly condoled the death of Rajinder Goel. The former India captain said that the cricketer's staggering record in domestic cricket tells everything about his craft. Rajinder Goel died at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues on Sunday. "The Indian cricketing community has lost a giant of domestic cricket today. His staggering record tells you about his craft and the control he had over it. To have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about his dedication and commitment towards the game," Ganguly said in an official media release of the BCCI.

Former and current India stars like Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and Virender Sehwag too paid glowing tribute to Rajinder Goel. Ashwin said that the domestic cricket stalwart had left a legacy that will last forever.

"The highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy cricket Rajinder Goel passes away, all I heard growing up was "what a fine left-arm spinner Rajinder Goel was" I have not seen you bowl sir, but you have left a legacy that will last forever. RIP Rajinder Goel," Ashwin tweeted.

"To be able to pick 750 wickets needs years and years of hard work and I salute his efforts. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family," he added.

Current Team India coach Ravi Shastri tweeted: "RIP #RajinderGoel ji. Master of his craft. Killer line & length in our terrain. Humility personified. Condolences to the entire family."

While Suresh Raina said that Rajinder Goel's contribution to domestic cricket was unmatchable, Virender Sehwag called him "a very simple, humble man".

The left-arm spinner Goel played 157 first-class matches, most of them for Haryana, and finished with 750 wickets.

He holds the record for most wickets taken in Ranji Trophy as he scalped 637, 107 more than S Venkataraghavan who is second on the list.

Goel had made his debut in the 1957-58 season and went on to play domestic cricket until the age of 44.

Despite the illustrious record in the domestic cricket, Goel never played for India in any format of the game.

In 2017, the BCCI honoured Goel with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.