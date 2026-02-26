Arjun Tendulkar, IPL cricketer and son of India great Sachin Tendulkar, is soon going to marry Saaniya Chandhok. Sachin recently invited top dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and others for the wedding ceremony, which is expected to be held on March 5, 2026. Now, IPL team Mumbai Indians has posted a video of Arjun and Saaniya together. "Jab beta koi ladki ko ghar leke aata hai, introduce karne ke liye, then you know ke beta bada ho gaya hai (When a son brings a girl home to introduce her, then you know that the son has grown up). They look madly in love with each other. Arjun, I have to say I am extremely proud of you to have found someone so special who loves you as much as you love her," said Sachin.





Here's wishing Arjun and Saaniya, love, respect and a lifetime of togetherness as they embark on a partnership like no other pic.twitter.com/prKlwXv24R — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 25, 2026

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August 2025. Arjun, who was recently traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is a regular in the Indian domestic cricket circuit. Saaniya is a successful entrepreneur and comes from a prominent background. She is the granddaughter of well-known Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai and has reportedly been a close part of the Tendulkar inner circle for quite some time.

Arjun has carved out a distinct path in domestic cricket, transitioning from his early days in Mumbai to becoming a vital bowling all-rounder for Goa. A tall left-arm fast bowler and a capable lower-order batsman, he made a sensational Ranji Trophy debut for Goa in 2022 by scoring a century, famously emulating his father's feat of reaching three figures in his maiden first-class match.

While he has faced the inevitable pressure of carrying a legendary surname, he has shown glimpses of his potential during his IPL stint with the Mumbai Indians. He will be under the spotlight again as he dons the LSG jersey next season.