Barcelona vs Newcastle United Live Streaming, Champions League Round Of 16: Spanish champions Barcelona host Newcastle United in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday. The Catalans rescued a 1-1 draw in the first leg at St. James' Park thanks to Lamine Yamal's penalty in stoppage time. Hansi Flick's men have won all seven of their home matches in 2026, scoring at least three goals in each. Newcastle, on the other hand, come into the clash after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

The winner of this tie will take on either Tottenham Hotspur or Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals. Atletico beat Tottenham 5-2 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano last week to give themselves a massive cushion heading into the second leg, which takes place tomorrow (IST) in North London.

Barcelona vs Newcastle United Live Streaming, Champions League Round Of 16 LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the Barcelona vs Newcastle United, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match take place?

The Barcelona vs Newcastle United, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match will take place on Wednesday, March 18 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Newcastle United, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match be held?

The Barcelona vs Newcastle United, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match will be held at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the Barcelona vs Newcastle United, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match start?

The Barcelona vs Newcastle United, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match will start at 11:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Newcastle United, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match?

The Barcelona vs Newcastle United, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Newcastle United, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match?

The Barcelona vs Newcastle United, Champions League Round of 16 second leg match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)