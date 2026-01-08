Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya unleashed carnage in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday. Playing for Baroda against Chandigarh, Pandya clobbered nine sixes and two boundaries, smashing a scintillating 75 off just 31 balls. His strike-rate read an astonishing 241.94. This knock comes just five days after Pandya slammed a stunning 68-ball century in his first Vijay Hazare Trophy match of the ongoing season, against Vidarbha. The 32-year-old, therefore, has smashed 208 runs in his first two matches of the tournament.

Walking in to bat at No. 6 with his team at 213/5, Pandya's incredible knock saw Baroda ultimately pile up 391 in 50 overs.

He also received excellent support from wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma, who smashed 73 off just 33 balls. Baroda's Priyanshu Moliya had also scored a century earlier in the game.

Pandya has not been included in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, with his inability to bowl ten overs cited as a major reason, alongside workload management.

However, the 32-year-old opened the bowling for Baroda on Thursday, and even took the first wicket of the Chandigarh innings, sending a message that he is close to full sharpness with the ball.

"Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI CoE to bowl 10 overs in a match and considering the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed," the BCCI had said in its release.

Elsewhere, Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed a statement hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

After being left out of the squad for New Zealand ODIs, Gaikwad, who had scored his maiden ODI ton against South Africa in late 2025, delivered his second ton of the ongoing season and levelled with Ankit Bawne's record for the joint-most centuries in the tournament's history, both having 15 each. While Bawne's tons came in 101 matches, Gaikwad has taken just 59 matches to reach there.

With ANI inputs