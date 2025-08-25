The Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 match between Kochi Blue Tigers and Aries Kollam Sailors ended on a thrilling note on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. Asked to bat first, Kollam posted a whopping total of 236/5 in 20 overs against Vishnu Vinod and skipper Sachin Baby hitting 94 and 91 runs respectively. Later, India team star Sanju Samson became a hero for Kochi as he scored 121 off just 51 balls but it was Muhammad Ashik's last ball heroics that propelled the Tigers to victory.

In the last over, the Tigers needed 17 runs to win and Ashik was standing with hammered Sharifuddeen with a boundary and a six on the first two balls. He took a single on the third delivery and brought Alfi Francis John on strike. On the fourth delivery, Sharifuddeen dismissed John for 7 while he was trying to take a single.

Despite getting run out, John was able to bring Ashik back on strike but the batter failed to get any run on the fifth ball. On the sixth and the last delivery, the Tigers needed a maximum and Ashik went berserk and smashed a huge six, taking Kochi across the line with four wickets in hand.

6 WAS NEEDED ON THE FINAL BALL AND SIX IT WAS TO WIN IN KCL.pic.twitter.com/b9lrQMEWti — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 25, 2025

As soon as he smashed the six, the entire Kochi team jumped onto the ground and there was a huge smile on Sanju Samson's face.

With his knock of 121 runs, Samson was awarded as the Player of the Match award as Kochi also maintained their winning streak on three wins in as many games.

Earlier on Saturday, Samson was dismissed for a 22-ball 13 during his first outing for Kochi Blue Tigers. During his knock of 13 in 22 balls, Samson could not hit any four or six as he fell to seasoned all-rounder Jalaj Saxena.

In his 42 T20I match career for India, Samson has scored 861 runs in 38 innings at an average of 25.38, with three centuries and two fifties. Since last year, he has found a new lease of life as an opener, scoring three centuries in five innings across series against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Samson has also found a place in India's Asia Cup squad, which will kick-start from September 9 in the UAE.

(With ANI Inputs)