Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's start in the Tri Nation A Series in Sri Lanka 2026 turned into disappointment on Tuesday. The southpaw got off to a fiery start, smashing three fours, but lost his wicket in just the fourth over of the game. He got off the mark with a four at the start of the second over and smashed another boundary a ball later. Sooryavanshi began the third over with a boundary as well, looking in complete control. However, it was an anti-climax for India's wonderkid as he ended up miscuing the ball to mid-off on the bowling of Mohamed Shiraz in the fourth over.

Shiraz bowled a fuller delivery. Sooryavanshi tried to smack it away but his bat turned in his hands, and the ball was caught by the mid-off fielder with a dive.

No Bumrah, Hazlewood, Cummins, Starc and co; No party for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/lCEttNVxyA — Manish Gautam (@ManishGautam31r) June 9, 2026

Why some jokers are trolling Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after 1 bad innings?



He was the reason we won U19 Worldcup in Zimbabwe, and now some clowns are saying he can't perform outside Indian flat pitches just after 1 failure pic.twitter.com/5jj9DBjZNG — (@varunx18) June 9, 2026

Sooryavanshi has also made his way to the world-dominating Indian T20I side, which has won the last two T20 World Cups. His addition makes the three-time winners stronger.

But for now, the left-handed batter threatens to challenge the best of the bowlers in the 50-over format, with Afghanistan being the third team in the Tri Nation A series.

Before he embarks on the tours of Ireland and England with the national team, it will be interesting to see how adept Sooryavanshi is in changing gears when it comes to moving from demolishing world-class bowlers in the IPL to batting on spin-friendly wickets in the longer white-ball format here in the island nation.

While he fell for a low score on Tuesday, the series gives Sooryavanshi more chances.

Sooryavanshi was seen defending a few balls in the net sessions here, but nevertheless, it is the promise of his explosive game that has the potential to draw in crowds.

India A captain Tilak Varma said the series will be a good challenge for Sooryavanshi in the longer format, where he had done well for India U-19's title-winning campaign in the World Cup earlier this year.

"Everyone has seen how good he is. Everyone has seen him as well in U19 (World Cup), how he played in the finals, especially in one-day format," said India A skipper Tilak Varma on the eve of the match.

"We are quite excited to see him, how he plays in this format. For him, I feel coming in Sri Lanka and slower wickets, it will be slightly changed for his batting role. But I am pretty confident that he will do well here as well," Tilak added.

(With PTI Inputs)

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