After a successful stint in the 2023-24 edition, Mizoram batter Agni Chopra has produced another stellar performance in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy. Agni, who is son of the renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, hammered a stunning double century and a century in the same Ranji Trophy match. Playing against Arunachal Pradesh, Agni son scored 110 off 138 balls in the first innings and then went to hit 238 off 209 balls in a Plate Division match.

Courtesy of Agni's knock, Mizoram clinched the victory against Arunachal Pradesh by 267 runs and Agni bagged the Player of the Match award.

Agni, whose father directed the critically acclaimed film "12th Fail" and produced the all-time blockbuster "3 Idiots", dreams of playing in the IPL.

Earlier in January, the 25-year-old became the first batter to smash four centuries in his first four first-class games and became the first player to achieve the feat. He struck 105, 101, 114, 10, 164, 15, 166 and 92 in his first four Ranji games and at a stunning average of 95.87.

"May be I am not good enough so I wasn't picked (in the IPL auction). For me, I want to be picked for anything based on my pedigree, it shouldn't be because of anything else. I don't think my dad would ever pick up the phone and tell anyone just because I told him to. I have to be good enough so that they are calling my dad, rather than my dad calling them," Agni had told PTI.

"If something like that (his father pulling ranks) happened, may be I will be picked in squad, but surely, would not get to play in the eleven. I don't want to be in a team where I am picked because of a phone call and then I am not going to play." he added.

