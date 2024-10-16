Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan took three wickets in the space of 10 deliveries including centurion Ben Duckett to leave England on 239-6 in the second Test in Multan on Wednesday. An absorbing second day's play on a turning pitch ultimately belonged to the hosts, who lead by 127 runs after their first-innings 366. England had been cruising nicely at 211-2 when Sajid removed Joe Root (34), Duckett (114) and Harry Brook (nine) in the final session. From the other end, fellow spinner Noman Ali dismissed England skipper Ben Stokes for one as a suddenly rattled England lost four wickets in the space of 14 runs.

At the close, Jamie Smith on 12 and Brydon Carse (two) were at the crease. With the Multan pitch -- which was also used for the first Test -- offering sharp spin, the home team will be looking for a lead in the first innings for a series-levelling win.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 following their innings and 47 run win in the first Test. In all, 11 wickets fell on the day with Sajid taking 4-86 and Noman 2-75.

Sajid bowled first Test triple century-maker Brook with a sharp turning delivery while Root -- who smashed 262 in the last match -- was bowled off an inside edge while sweeping.

"I watched the first Test at home on television," said Sajid, one of four Pakistan changes as they went with a spin-heavy attack.

"I noted Brook plays on the back foot so I bowled with a plan and got him out. Root is one of the best batters in the world so both these wickets are precious, but the job is not complete and we need 14 more wickets to win the Test."

Aggressive Duckett

Before England's slide it was opener Duckett who dominated with his fourth Test century. "I've felt in good form for the past year and sat there and spoken about wanting to score hundreds, nice to get over the line," said Duckett.

"That fourth innings is going to be tricky and the pitch is going to continue to get worse."

Duckett scored aggressively before edging a drive off Sajid to the slip, where Salman Agha took a sharp catch. Duckett had swept spinner Agha for a boundary to reach his century off 120 deliveries, having completed his half-century off 47 balls.

The hosts used Sajid in the second over as they chased an early England wicket but Zak Crawley held out twice. At 49-0 he survived a run-out when Sajid removed the stumps before grabbing the ball with the England opener out of his crease having being sent back by Duckett.

On 24 Crawley overturned a leg-before decision by New Zealand umpire Chris Gaffaney off Sajid before his luck ran out three runs later. Crawley was caught behind for 27 off left-arm spinner Noman as the home team successfully reviewed a not-out decision by Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Earlier, Pakistan's tail had frustrated England by adding 107 runs after resuming at 259-5, with Jamal and Noman adding an invaluable 49 runs for the ninth wicket. But from 358-8 at lunch Jamal was dismissed off the very first ball after the interval, bowled by seamer Carse, who finished with 3-50.

Spinner Jack Leach ended Noman's 32-run knock by having him caught in the deep by Carse to finish with 4-114.