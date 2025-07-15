Cricket West Indies (CWI) has called on legendary figures Brian Lara, Clive Lloyd, and Viv Richards to participate in an emergency meeting following the team's 3-0 series whitewash at home against Australia The trio will join fellow greats Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Desmond Haynes, and Ian Bradshaw on the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee to assess the team's recent “deeply disappointing” performances.

The series saw West Indies crumble within three days in each Test, culminating in a historic low in Kingston, where they were bowled out for just 27 in 14.3 overs. That total was only one run higher than the all-time lowest in Test cricket - New Zealand's 26 in 1955 - and well below West Indies' previous record low of 47. The innings also made unwanted history: it was the first time a team registered seven ducks in a Test innings and the combined six runs from the top six batters was the lowest ever in Test history.

CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow admitted the recent defeats would lead to several “sleepless nights” across the West Indies cricket community. However, he urged patience, emphasising the need to rebuild and begin investing in the next generation of players.

"Like every West Indian cricket fan, I felt the pain of our recent Test defeat to Australia. There will be some sleepless nights ahead for many of us, including the players, who I know feel this loss just as heavily. But while disappointment is natural, we must not allow this moment to define our journey. We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world," Shallow said in a statement.

"Progress is rarely straightforward. It takes time, perseverance, and belief, especially in our most difficult moments. The road ahead will test us, but I have faith in the talent and commitment of our players when they apply themselves. We have already seen encouraging signs, particularly with the ball. Our batters are keen, but now must be even more deliberate as they work to improve," he added.

Shallow clarified that the inclusion of Lara, Richards and Lloyd was not merely "ceremonial", emphasising that they would play an active role in shaping the next phase of West Indies cricket development.

"These are men who helped define our golden eras, and their perspectives will be invaluable. We intend for this gathering to result in tangible, actionable recommendations. Consistent with my message over the last weeks, this is a moment that calls for collaboration, not division. We need everyone on board: fans, players, coaches, legends, and administrators, if we are to truly move forward. There is much work to be done. But we must do it with purpose, and we must do it together," the CWI president said.

West Indies are set to face Australia in a five-match T20I series beginning on July 21, followed by a white-ball series at home against Pakistan in August.

--IANS

ab/