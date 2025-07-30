Former Australia all-rounder John Hastings sent social media into a frenzy after bowling a bizarre 18-ball over during a World Championship of Legends (WCL) match against the Pakistan Champions on Tuesday. Chasing 75 for the win, Pakistan were cruising at 55/0 when Hastings was brought into the attack. In total, Hastings bowled 12 wides and one no-ball. In fact, he couldn't complete his over as Pakistan won the game after the fifth legal ball. He started off with five wides, followed by a no-ball to Sohaib Maqsood.

After a change in strike, Sharjeel Khan put the next ball away for a boundary. Hastings followed with a no-ball and a wide bouncer outside the leg-stump, before a leg-bye changed the strike once again.

After bowling another wide, Hastings bowled the first dot ball of the over. On the next delivery, Maqsood took a single, bringing Sharjeel back on strike.

Out of desperation, Hastings switch to around the wicket, but ended up bowling three massive wides, bringing down the total to five. Thankfully, two wides ended his misery, and also took Pakistan to a victory.

For the record, this is the biggest over in the history of the sport.

Pakistan will now take on India in the semi-final on Thursday, while Australia will also face South Africa for a place in the final. Earlier, the India-Pakistan league stage clash was officially called off, following strong objections from Indian players and a principal tournament sponsor in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, which escalated military tensions between both nations.

One of WCL's major sponsors, EasyMyTrip, pulled out of the India-Pakistan WCL semifinal, reaffirming its longstanding policy of non-participation in any match involving Pakistan.

"We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you've made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. @EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism.

"The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first business later, Always," Nishant Pitti, co-founder of the travel-tech company said in a statement.

(With IANS Inputs)