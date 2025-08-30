Calicut Globstars star Salman Nizar unleashed carnage during his side's Kerala Cricket League (KCL) clash against the Adani Trivandrum Royals on Sunday. Nizar, who came to bat at no.6, hammered 86 runs off just 26 balls to help his side win the match by 13 runs in Thiruvananthapuram. The 28-year-old shattered history books as he smashed unprecedented 11 sixes off 13 balls including a 40-run final over. In the 19th over, he slammed pacer Basil Thampir for 31 runs, including five consecutive sixes.

In the final over of the innings, he unleashed the carnage on Abhijith Praveen with six sixes of all the legal deliveries he faced.

Watch:

The final over was pure annihilation! Salman rewrote the final over with six brutal signatures.#KCLSeason2 #KCL2025 pic.twitter.com/gVYjHxhp3H — Kerala Cricket League (@KCL_t20) August 30, 2025

Nizar struck at 330.77 during his unbeaten stay in the middle. His efforts enabled Calicut Globstars to add 71 runs in the last two overs.

Chasing 187 for the win, Adani Trivandrum Royals could only manage 173 as they were bowled out with three balls to spare.

Nizar, as expected, was named Man of the Match for his efforts. The southpaw was recently named in South Zone's squad for the ongoing Duleep Trophy.

The 15-member squad brings together a mix of youth and experience, with four players from Kerala's impressive 2024-25 Ranji Trophy campaign making the cut, according to ESPN.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Azharuddeen, who played a key role in Kerala's run to the final, has been appointed vice-captain. He is joined by fellow Kerala players, Nizar and pacers MD Nidheesh and Nedumankuzhy Basil, all of whom impressed last season.

South Zone squad: Tilak Varma (captain), Mohammed Azharuddeen (vice-captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, T. Vijay (Andhra), R Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vyshak Vijaykumar, MD Nidheesh, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar.

Stand-by: Mohit Redkar, R Smaran, Ankit Sharma, Eden Apple Tom, Andre Siddarth, Shaikh Rasheed.

(With ANI Inputs)