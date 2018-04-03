 
When And Where To Watch, 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony Live, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 03 April 2018 13:02 IST

How to watch 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony live. Read all about live coverage from Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast on April 4.

A statue of 'Borobi', the official mascot of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. © AFP

Ahead of Wednesday's 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, thousands of competitors and support staff are pouring in to their temporary home on Australia's eastern coast. At the Gold Coast village, competitors can relax with virtual reality computer games, swim, lounge by a man-made waterfall, play the piano or sample the free lollies and ice cream. After the opening ceremony, about 4,300 athletes from 71 nations and territories will compete across 23 sports in Gold Coast. Carrara Stadium will be the centre stage for glamour, theatre and entertainment as the venue for the opening ceremony. The Commonwealth will become one for the 'Parade of Nations', the 'Competitors’ Oath' and the finale to the 'Queen’s Baton Relay'.

When will the 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony be held?

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony will be held on April 4, Wednesday.

Where will the 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony be held?

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony will be held at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast, Queensland.

How do I watch the 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony live?

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2.

What time does the live coverage of the 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony start?

The live broadcast of the 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony will start at 02:30 pm IST, 7:00pm local time.

Where can you follow the 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony online?

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony can be streamed online on Sony LIV. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

