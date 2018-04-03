When And Where To Watch, 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony Live, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Ahead of Wednesday's 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, thousands of competitors and support staff are pouring in to their temporary home on Australia's eastern coast. At the Gold Coast village, competitors can relax with virtual reality computer games, swim, lounge by a man-made waterfall, play the piano or sample the free lollies and ice cream. After the opening ceremony, about 4,300 athletes from 71 nations and territories will compete across 23 sports in Gold Coast. Carrara Stadium will be the centre stage for glamour, theatre and entertainment as the venue for the opening ceremony. The Commonwealth will become one for the 'Parade of Nations', the 'Competitors’ Oath' and the finale to the 'Queen’s Baton Relay'.