 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian Athletes Sent Home After Needle Found In Room

Updated: 13 April 2018 09:00 IST

Athletes must have a specific medical exemption to have needles at the Games as part of the fight against doping.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian Athletes Sent Home After Needle Found In Room
Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are in breach of the 'no-needles' policy © Reuters

Indian athletes Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are being sent home from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after a needle was found in a cup in their bedroom at the Athletes' Village, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said on Friday. Triple jumper Babu, race walker Thodi and three Indian team officials had appeared before a CGF hearing on Thursday, CGF President Louise Martin told reporters. "The testimony of the athletes ... are both unreliable and evasive," Martin told reporters. "Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are in breach of the 'no-needles' policy.

"Babu and Thodi are with immediate effect not permitted to participate in the Games. Their accreditation was suspended and both athletes have been removed from the village.
"We have asked the Commonwealth Games association of India to depart Australia on the first flights available."

The three team officials -- chef de mission Vikram Singh Sisodia, team manager Namdev Shirgaonker and athletics team manager Ravinder Chaudhry -- were all reprimanded, Martin added.

"The CGF shall advise Vikram Singh Sisodia, Namdev Shirgaonker and Ravinder Chaudhry that any further infractions by any member of the Indian team of the 'no-needle' policy could result in the withdrawal of accreditation of the offending person," she said.

The Indian team were not immediately available for comment and the CGF refused to take any further questions.

Babu was the 12th and final qualifier for the men's triple jump final on Saturday. Thodi finished 13th in the men's 20km race walk last Sunday.

Athletes must have a specific medical exemption to have needles at the Games as part of the fight against doping.

It is the second time the Indian team have been in breach of the policy on the Gold Coast after boxing team doctor Amol Patil was issued a strong written reprimand last week after needles were discovered in a plastic bottle.

Patil had administered a Vitamin B complex injection to a sick boxer and left needles in the room, breaking CGF rules regarding their proper storage.

The matter was not defined as an anti-doping rule violation, but the entire India delegation was warned by the CGF there would be repercussions if they breached the rules again.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : CWG 2018 India Other Sports
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Indian team were not immediately available for comment
  • Babu was the 12th and final qualifier for the men's triple jump final
  • It is the second time the Indian team have been in breach of the policy
Related Articles
CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Shatters Games Record To Win Gold, Anjum Moudgil Bags Silver In Women
CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Shatters Games Record To Win Gold, Anjum Moudgil Bags Silver In Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 9, Live Updates: Shooters Anish Bhanwala, Tejaswini Sawant Bag Golds, Anjum Moudgil Wins Silver
2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 9, Live Updates: Shooters Anish Bhanwala, Tejaswini Sawant Bag Golds, Anjum Moudgil Wins Silver
CWG 2018: Medals Galore As Wrestlers Join The Party For India
CWG 2018: Medals Galore As Wrestlers Join The Party For India
Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 9
Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 9
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar Wins Gold, Sends Message To Detractors
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar Wins Gold, Sends Message To Detractors
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.