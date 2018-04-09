 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: India Beat Nigeria, Claim Table Tennis Men's Team Gold After 12 Years

Updated: 09 April 2018 16:25 IST

India made light work of Nigeria's challenge and won the final 3-0 to clinch the nation's ninth gold in CWG 2018.

Commonwealth Games 2018: India Beat Nigeria, Claim Table Tennis Men
India won gold in Men's Table Tennis event after 12 years © Twitter

India defeated Nigeria 3-0 to claim the men's table tennis team gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast on Monday, to add to the women's gold that the country had snared on Sunday. India's campaign was led by the veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal, who had to fight hard to overcome Bode Abiodun 4-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 to give India a 1-0 lead. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran had an equally challenging contest with Segun Toriola, as he had to battle hard for a 10-12, 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 win to give India a 2-0 margin.

Harmeet Desai and Gnanasekaran then took on Olajide Omotayo and Abiodun and carved out an 11-8, 11-5, 11-3 win to settle the issue in India's favour.

This was India's ninth gold medal in CWG 2018 and followed up on the famous win by the women's team over Singapore on Sunday.

India had earlier assured of at least a silver medal when they entered the final after beating Singapore 3-2.

India soon got to a 2-1 lead with the doubles duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet registering a brilliant come-from-behind win against Xue Jie Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8.

But Singapore came back in style to make it 2-2 after the fourth match of the contest witnessed Ning Gao beating Sathiyan 11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 13-11 in a close singles tie.

Topics : Table Tennis CWG 2018 India
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India defeated Nigeria 3-0 to claim the men's table tennis team gold
  • India won gold in men's table tennis event after 12 years
  • Indias campaign was led by the veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal
Related Articles
CWG 2018: Weightlifter Punam Yadav, Shooter Manu Bhaker And Paddler Manika Batra Take India
CWG 2018: Weightlifter Punam Yadav, Shooter Manu Bhaker And Paddler Manika Batra Take India's Gold Medal Tally To 7 On Day 4
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Women
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Women's Table Tennis Team Wins Maiden Gold
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Men
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Men's And Women's Teams Enter Table Tennis Semi-Finals
Soumyajit Ghosh Suspended Following Rape Accusation, Won
Soumyajit Ghosh Suspended Following Rape Accusation, Won't Participate In Commonwealth Games
Table Tennis Player Soumyajit Ghosh Booked For Alleged Rape, Commonwealth Games Participation Under Shadow
Table Tennis Player Soumyajit Ghosh Booked For Alleged Rape, Commonwealth Games Participation Under Shadow
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.