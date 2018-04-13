 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Bajrang Punia Adds Another Wrestling Gold To India's Kitty

Updated: 13 April 2018 14:16 IST

Bajrang Punia was unstoppable in the 65kg category as he won all his bouts at CWG 2018 by technical superiority.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Bajrang Punia Adds Another Wrestling Gold To India
Bajrang Punia outclassed Kane Charig of Wales in the gold medal bout. © PTI

Wrestler Bajrang Punia added another gold medal to the India tally at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia, when he overcame Kane Charig of Wales by Technical Superiority in the men's 65kg category on Friday. Bajrang was head and shoulder above his Welsh opponent and a 10-0 point margin, achieved in the second round, decided the gold for India with minimum fuss. This was India's 17th gold at CWG 2018. Bajrang came up with an awe-inspiring performance to win all his bouts by technical superiority throughout the contest. Bouts are awarded on the basis of technical superiority when a wrestler takes a lead of 10 or more points.

Bajrang had overpowered Vincent de Marinis of Canada in the semi-finals.

He had started his campaign with a power-packed display against Brahm Richards of New Zealand.

In the quarter-finals, Bajrang outclassed Amas Daniel of Nigeria, building up a 10-0 lead early in the second round.

The domination continued in the semi-finals Bajrang pulled off a series of two-point moves to take an 8-0 lead in the first round.

Meanwhile, India's efforts in the women's section fell short of the golden mark. Divya Kakran had to settle for silver in the 68 kg category.

Divya lost to Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria in the semi-finals and then got the better of Sherin Sultana of Bangladesh in the bronze medal match.

Pooja Dhanda too fell short against her Nigerian opponent Odunayo Adekuoroye in the 57 kg category and will return home with a silver.

 

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : Wrestling CWG 2018 India
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bajrang Punia wins gold in men's freestyle wrestling 65kg
  • Bajrang Punia outclassed Kane Charig of Wales in the final
  • This was India's 17th gold at CWG 2018
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: Geeta Phogat Unhappy As Parents Are Denied Tickets To Watch Sister Babita Kumari In Action
Commonwealth Games 2018: Geeta Phogat Unhappy As Parents Are Denied Tickets To Watch Sister Babita Kumari In Action
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar Wins Gold, Sends Message To Detractors
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar Wins Gold, Sends Message To Detractors
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar Claims Third Straight CWG Gold
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar Claims Third Straight CWG Gold
Commonwealth Games 2018: Wrestler Rahul Aware Wins Gold In Men
Commonwealth Games 2018: Wrestler Rahul Aware Wins Gold In Men's Freestyle 57kg
Commonwealth Games 2018: Babita Kumari Finishes With Silver, Loses In Women
Commonwealth Games 2018: Babita Kumari Finishes With Silver, Loses In Women's 53kg Freestyle Nordic Final
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.