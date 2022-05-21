R Praggnanandhaa, 16-year-old chess prodigy, defeated Magnus Carlsen for the second time this year as he got better of the world champion in the fifth round of the ongoing Chessable Masters. Earlier this year, Praggnanandhaa had defeated Carlsen and now in a span of three months, he got the better of the Norwegian once again.

Chessable Masters is a 16-player online rapid chess tournament. The contest between Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa was headed towards a draw but Carlsen made a big mistake on his 40th move and then resigned on his next move.

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa had gotten the better of Carlsen in Airthings Masters online rapid tournament in February this year.

After Day 2 of the Chessable Masters, Carlsen is at the third spot with a score of 15 while Praggnanandhaa is in the fifth spot with 12 points.

China's Wei Yi is in the top spot with a score of 18, followed by David Anton who has a score of 15.