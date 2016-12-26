 
don't
miss
All Sports
Chess
Chess

Surya Shekhar Ganguly Holds Magnus Carlsen At World Rapid Championship

Updated: 26 December 2016 21:32 IST

Surya Shekhar Ganguly missed an elementary mate in three moves to let Magnus Carlsen draw with a perpetual check at the World Chess Championship

Surya Shekhar Ganguly Holds Magnus Carlsen At World Rapid Championship
Surya Shekhar Ganguly drew his opening two rounds at World Rapid Chess Championship. © Twitter

Surya Shekhar Ganguly had a dream start at the World Rapid Championship in Doha, Qatar, as he held world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway to a draw with black pieces in the opening round.

He followed it up with an exciting draw against Ian Nepomniaschhi of Russia.

Carlsen started the game with unusual moves to confuse Surya who kept his calm and took the advantage of inaccurate play of his opponent. With time pressure mounting, Ganguly missed an elementary mate in three moves to let his opponent draw with a perpetual check.

Altogether 15 Rounds will be played in the two day-Rapid event.

Topics : Chess
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Surya Shekhar Ganguly drew with Magnus Carlsen at World Rapid chess
  • The Indian also drew with Ian Nepomniaschhi of Russia
  • 15 Rounds will be played in the two day-Rapid event
Related Articles
Viswanathan Anand Joint Third in London Chess Classic
Viswanathan Anand Joint Third in London Chess Classic
Viswanathan Anand Survives a Scare Against Anish Giri
Viswanathan Anand Survives a Scare Against Anish Giri
London Chess Classic: Viswanathan Anand Draws With Wesley So
London Chess Classic: Viswanathan Anand Draws With Wesley So
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.