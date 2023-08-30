The future of India in chess is truly bright. While R Praggnanandhaa went as far as the final of the FIDE Chess World Cup, there remain many other Grandmasters who have really stepped up in the last few years. Praggnanandhaa couldn't go all the way in the final, losing the title decider to World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. But, he still made history in Indian sports, giving inspiration to many others like him to continue dreaming. After the 18-year-old's defeat in the final, however, a dream of his parents was also fulfilled by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Making a big announcement on social media, The Mahindra Group decided to gift Praggnanandha an all-electric SUV, to honour his accomplishments in chess. Anand Mahindra himself floated the idea on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

"Appreciate your sentiment, Krishlay, & many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to @rpragchess But I have another idea ... I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to Chess & support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in popularity of video games!). It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the PARENTS of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing their son's passion & for giving him their untiring support. What do you think, @rajesh664?," Anand Mahindra wrote.

"Congratulations @rpragchess for your spectacular achievement.Thanks @anandmahindra for the idea of recognising PARENTS of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu.The All Electric SUV XUV400 would be perfect-our team will connect for a special edition and delivery," The Mahindra Group's Executive Director and CEO responded.

Congratulations @rpragchess for your spectacular achievement.Thanks @anandmahindra for the idea of recognising PARENTS of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu.The All Electric SUV XUV400 would be perfect-our team will connect for a special edition and delivery — Rajesh Jejurikar (@rajesh664) August 28, 2023

Reacting to the gesture, Praggnanandhaa said that it was a long-term dream of his parents to own an electric car, which is now being completed.

"No words to express my Gratitude Thank you very much @anandmahindrasir and @rajesh664 sir. It is a long-term dream of my parents to own an EV car thanks for making it a reality!," Praggnanandhaa said.

Advertisement

"The ultimate goal of a car manufacturer is to turn dreams into reality," Anand Mahindra replied to the chess prodigy's post.

The ultimate goal of a car manufacturer is to turn dreams into reality… https://t.co/hoRiOIoQHH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 30, 2023

After his Chess World Cup stint, Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh D (another Grandmaster) will join the Asian Games camp on August 30.