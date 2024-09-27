India's victorious campaign at the Chess Olympiad 2024 went down in history as one of the country's biggest sporting achievements. Both the men's women's teams claimed the top podium spots in their respective categories, earning a rare double for the nation. As Team India's celebratory videos surfaced on social media, one specific clip went viral. In the viral video, the members of Pakistan's team were seen holding India's flag, while standing with the members of the Indian team. The gesture from Pakistan's chess player has taken the social media by storm, with reactions coming in from both sides of the border.

Sporting encounters between the two countries often get extreme attention from fans. Be it cricket, hockey, tennis or other sports, fans get glued whenever the two countries square off on the sporting field. While affairs between the two countries aren't the healthiest, sport continues to transcend boundaries.

Earlier, a video showing Pakistan's hockey players holding China's flag during the Asian Champions Trophy final against India had gone viral on social media. The video had generated a negative sentiment on the internet, contrary to the chess incident where the sentiment, in general, has been a positive one.

Earlier on Thursday, India's victorious teams met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, following their success in Budapest.

In the Olympiad, D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa delivered decisive wins in the men's final round against Slovenia. The women's team overcame Azerbaijan to bag the country's second gold medal in the event.

Highlighting India's rich connection with chess, Mandaviya said: "By winning on the global stage, you have not only made the entire nation proud but have also honoured the legacy of our traditional heritage.

The minister said India's strength lies not just in its manpower but also in its brainpower.

"The Government of India is committed to creating an ecosystem that encourages and nurtures talent across all sports disciplines. We want our athletes to feel motivated to showcase their talent on the world stage and bring laurels to the nation," he said in a release.

Mandaviya reiterated government's commitment towards nurturing talent across all sports and its ambition to position India among the top five sporting nations by 2024.

"As India marches towards becoming a developed nation, our sporting achievements will be a crucial aspect of our global identity," he said.

With PTI Inputs