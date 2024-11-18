Rich in tradition, sporting events in India continue to produce stories that transcend all boundaries. As world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen was about to hand the winner's trophy to India's Bristy Mukherjee in Kolkata, a stunning incident unfolded. Mukherjee, who won the All India Women Rapid event (Event B) at the Tata Steel Chess India Festival 2024 with a 7/7 score, touched the Norwegian chess legend's feet before receiving the coveted trophy. Carlsen couldn't believe eyes as the gesture from the Indian put a big smile on his face.

Bristy Mukherjee who won the All India Women Rapid event (Event B) at the Tata Steel Chess India Festival 2024, didn't miss out on the opportunity of seeking blessings from Carlsen, a legend of the game. She had earlier done the same after coming across Vishwanathan Anand, who was also present at the closing ceremony event.

After being called to accept her trophy, Mukherjee first touched the feet of Anand before making her way to Carlsen. The smile on Magnus' face confirmed the emotions that flew through the Norwegian's heart, in reply to the gesture from the 20-year-old Indian.

Mukherjee first shook Carlsen's hand and then touched his feet, inviting a loud cheer from the fans at the venue. Here's the video:

"It was definitely a fun experience to play (in Kolkata). It never really fit my schedule the last few years. But it's really good to be back to play against these youngsters on Indian soil. I'm happy that I can still play well," Carlsen said at the event.

Knowing that Magnus Carlsen would be at the event, the occasion saw hundreds of chess fans lining-up at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Kolkata to get a glimpse of the global icon. Many fans even decided to watch the games on the stage by sitting on the stairs in the auditorium.

Carlsen was even mobbed by fans as he tried to leave the arena after his twin victories in the tournament.