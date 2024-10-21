World No. 1 Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen will be the star attraction in the sixth edition of Tata Steel Chess India to be held here from November 13 to 17. It will be Carlsen's second appearance in the tournament. He had earlier participated in 2019 and had gone on to clinch the title. A strong Indian contingent, following its golden performance at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest recently, will see the likes of Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi among others competing in the prestigious event.

Nihal Sarin and S L Narayanan are the other Indian players who will be in action in the 'Open' category.

Like previous editions, the tournament will have the 'Open' and women's categories with same the format -- rapid and blitz -- and will have equal prize money for both sections.

India will be represented by Koneru Humpy, R Vaishali, D. Harika, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal in the women's category.

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand will continue his association with the tournament as its ambassador.

"Looking forward to being back at Tata Steel Chess India. It has become the marquee event in India. This year brings the best of the world headed by Magnus Carlsen," said Anand.

"I am particularly excited that the women's event will have the best of Indian chess. This year has been a celebration of Indian chess and this event will be a fitting tribute." Chanakya Chaudhary, vice-president, corporate services, Tata Steel said, "We are excited to host the sixth edition of Tata Steel Chess India, which marks the return of world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. Members of the Indian men's and women's squads, following their gold medal wins at the Chess Olympiad, will also join the tournament alongside top global players." The line up for this year's tournament is as below: Open: Magnus Carlsen, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Wesley So, Vincent Keymer, Daniil Dubov, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin, S L Narayanan.

Women: Aleksandra Goryachkina, Kateryna Lagno, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Nana Dzagnidze, Valentina Gunina, Koneru Humpy, R. Vaishali, D. Harika, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal.

