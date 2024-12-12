Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi congratulated Grandmaster D Gukesh after he was crowned the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion on Thursday in Singapore. Gukesh edged out defending champion Ding Liren of China in the deciding Game 14 of their tie, becoming the youngest ever world chess champion. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi reserved big praise for the 18-year-old and labelled Gukesh's triumph as "historic and exemplary".

"Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination," PM Modi wrote on X.

"His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours," he added.

With the scores tied at 6.5-6.5, Game 14 was also heading towards a draw. However, a lapse in concentration from Ding allowed Gukesh to seal the tie.

Gukesh managed to deliver his best when it was needed the most, with the 18-year-old sealing a historic win over Ding to become the 18th chess champion in the sport's history. The final score was Gukesh (7.5) and Ding (6.5), as per FIDE's official website.

The 18-year-old Indian in April created history as he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title held by Liren.

Following his triumph, Gukesh became overwhelmed with emotions and broke down in tears.

Gukesh termed the win as the "best moment of his life" in the post-match press conference.

Following the game, Liren said in the post-match press conference, "I was totally in shock when I realized I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could be better, but considering yesterday's lucky survive it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets."

(With ANI Inputs)