Everything has been a fairly tale for D Gukesh since his terrific victory in the final match of the World Chess Championship 2024 against China's Ding Liren. Wishes continue to pour in for the India star as he became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion on Thursday. The 18-year-old Grandmaster will get a total prize money of Rs 11.45 crore from the event. To add to the recognition of his achievement, the Tamil Nadu government has also announced a big reward of Rs 5 crore for the player.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin made the announcement on social media on Friday, December 13.

"To honour the monumental achievement of @DGukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, I am delighted to announce a cash prize of Rs 5 crore!

"His historic victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation. May he continue to shine and achieve greater heights in the future," wrote the CM.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister Stalin and Leader of Opposition, Edapadi K Palaniswami on Thursday greeted Indian Grandmaster Gukesh for becoming the youngest world chess champion, at the age of 18 years.

Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in chess, beating Ding Liren of China in the 14-game match in Singapore. The 18-year-old from Chennai capitalised on a blunder by Ding in the winner-takes-all 14th game to dethrone the reigning champion, winning the match 7.5 to 6.5 to become only the second Indian to win the World Chess Championship.

(With PTI Inputs)

